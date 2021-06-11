ICP Price Prediction; Will Internet Computer Recover Its ATH In The Coming Years?

Over the past few months, many new cryptocurrencies have emerged and seen a significant measure of success. One of the most promising cryptocurrencies that were released a few weeks ago is the ICP Token (Internet Computer). At the time of its launch, the all-time high price of the ICP token stood at $580, making it one of the most expensive cryptocurrencies in the world. However, since then the price of the ICP token has fallen down to about $70 dollars, at the time of writing this article. Why is ICP falling and what is the future of the ICP token? Read on to know ICP price prediction.

ICP Price Prediction

Crypto price predictions can be difficult, especially for coins like ICP that have lost a lot of value in a short amount, as their prices could go up or down significantly either way, due to their volatility. Fortunately, many crypto experts have given their price predictions for ICP Token. Wallet Investor has a very negative prediction for ICP, predicting that the price of ICP could fall to $3 by the end of 2021 and to $1 by the end of 2025. Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of ICP could reach up to $185 by the end of 2021 and up to $363 by the end of 2025. However, ICP is a fairly new coin that has been out for just around a month, and making price predictions with this limited data can turn out to be inaccurate. So, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

Why is ICP falling?

When ICP was initially launched in the market, it had been in development since 2016 and many investors had already invested in the project before the coin became available for the public. So, at the time of its release, it was surrounded by a lot of market hype and enthusiasm, which helped to push its price to $580, very soon after release. However, the Tokenomics of ICP is a bit strange. At the time of ICP being released to the public, 50% of the supply was locked with the creators, and another major portion was locked with investors who invested in the project. Every month, a fixed supply of coins from this supply is introduced into the market which dilutes the demand and supply goes down each month, as more ICP tokens are available in the market over. Crypto experts believe this is the main reason behind the fall in the price of ICP. Stay tuned for more ICP crypto news and cryptocurrency updates.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: DFINITY WEBSITE