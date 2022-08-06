IIT Delhi And Koo Partner To Raise Public Awareness On Air Pollution

To create awareness of the need to curb air pollution and build a cleaner environment, IIT Delhi, through the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) an Industry-Academia Interface organization for IIT Delhi, has announced a partnership with multi-lingual social media platform - Koo. The partnership will reach a wider and more diverse audience, including first-time social media users, with content in local languages on pollution levels and possible remedies to curb the impact.

IIT Delhi deploys multiple sensors across locations

IIT Delhi, along with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has deployed sensors across multiple locations in India to track air pollution levels. IIT Delhi will build an API that will be integrated with the Koo API to receive pollution-related data. This data will then be shared with users on the platform in their local languages through interactive videos and visual content.

Koo will start a dedicated handle to raise awareness around air pollution, which will also offer advice from medical experts on safeguarding oneself. Air pollution has been a key cause for concern across the country and is linked to several respiratory ailments among people. It is also known to cause a spike in temperatures. Public awareness through a partnership such as this is, therefore, a crucial step toward lessening pollution levels and their impact on society.

This joint collaboration will commence as a pilot study for six months and will help to identify specific sources of pollution, which will support policymakers and the government with data-driven insights and evidence-based policymaking.

Prof. P Vigneswara Ilavarasan, Abdulaziz Alsagar Chair Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, said, “I am pleased to explore how scientific evidence-based information (on pollution data) can be converted for mass consumption via a multi-lingual social media platform like Koo. Customizing content to suit local languages can drive better outcomes. This pilot project has pan-India potential to encourage people to adopt practices that can ultimately curb pollution.”

Prof. Sagnik Dey, Institute Chair Professor, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi believes air pollution is the largest environmental and health concern in India. “Without public support and mass awareness, the issue of air pollution cannot be resolved. I am excited to be part of this pilot project, which will explore people’s perceptions of air pollution and promote clean air practices. This will allow us to develop a more effective communications strategy and increase people’s participation.”

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, of Koo, said, “Social media is for the public good. As a responsible platform which has raised awareness on issues of public concern, Koo is best positioned to work jointly with IIT Delhi to address the issue of air pollution. Through the Multi-lingual Kooing (MLK) feature, Koo can help to build awareness at the individual, community and government levels. Together, we can ensure that concerns related to air pollution cease to be a part of our children’s future.”