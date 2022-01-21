India All Set To Launch E-passports For Citizens: Know What It Is And How It Will Work

Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharya recently talked about microchip-based electronic passports. The next generation of passports will be available for Indian citizens soon. These passports will comply with the guidelines issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization. Keep reading to know more about the features of the next generation of passports.

As mentioned in the name, e-passports or electronic passports have an electronic chip that contains all the information that is otherwise printed on the leaflets in a passport. The information stored on the electronic chip includes the name of the passport holder, date of birth, complete residential address and other details. While landing abroad, authorities will be able to scan the details of an Indian citizen quickly by scanning the chip.

Benefits of the electronic passport

According to the tweet embedded above, the e-passport will store the data of citizens in a secure manner. The image that is attached with the tweet also suggests that the passport will store the biometric data of the citizens. The chip will not only reduce the usage of fake passports, but it would also be difficult to tamper with the information on it. In other words, all the details that are present on a traditional passport will be stored on the electronic chip on the e-passport.

The electronic passports will be produced in Nashik, Maharashtra. As and when the electronic passports come out, they will be issued by all the 36 passport offices in India. The chip might be fit in the front cover of a booklet. The chips will be recognized internationally and hence will reduce the time taken by authorities to check all the details. For reference, the first electronic passport was issued back in 2008, to former Indian President Pratibha Patil.

S Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister says that "we propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future." Additionally, Tej Bhatia at TCS says "we will bring in the technology (for e-passport), but you know the sovereign functions like granting or printing of the passport booklet will continue with the government."