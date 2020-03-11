India-Dutch Firm PAL-V Sign MoU To Set Up A Manufacturing Plant For Flying Cars In Gujarat

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani between state Industries Principal Secretary MK Das and Carlo Maasbommel, vice president of PAL-V's international business development. As per reports, flying car maker PAL-V of The Netherlands is planning to set up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat and has aimed to commence production by 2021. PAL-V stands for Personal Air-Land Vehicle.

READ: Flying Cars Will Come True In Five Years, Says Intel Drone Chief

Now #FlyingCar to be formed in India, @PALV_flyingcar has signed an agreement with the Government of Gujarat on Monday to set up a manufacturing unit in #Gujarat. PAL-V to produce 110 cars by mid-2021 and supply to #Europe and #USA

Thanks @vijayrupanibjp @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/RCVnRYCMJt — भावेश हिन्दुस्तानी 🇮🇳 (@nationalDivyang) March 10, 2020

Commercial production by 2021

A statement was released that said that the state government would help the Dutch carmaker to get all the necessary approvals from the Centre to set up the plant in Gujarat. Maasbommel said that his company chose the state of Gujarat for its world-class infrastructure, ease of doing business, and enhanced port and logistic facilities. He added that the car-maker company has set a target of commencing commercial production by 2021. He also said that the cars manufactured here would also be exported to the US and European Nations.

READ: CES 2019: After Self-driving Cars, Flying Cars To Be The Next Big Thing

Flying car to sport dual engines

Maasbommel reportedly told the CM that the company has so far received orders to export 110 such flying cars. He, explaining about the product purportedly said that the PAL-V flying car will be sporting dual engines and can run at a maximum speed of 160 km on road and can fly at a speed of 180 km. The car has an ability to turn into a flying vehicle within just three minutes and can cover a distance of 500 km on a full tank.

(Image Credit: Twitter)

READ: CES 2019 LIVE News Updates, Day 2: Smart Wearables, Flying Cars, Connected Home Devices And More

READ: BMW Unveils Its Brand New Logo With White And Transparent Ring

(with inputs from PTI)