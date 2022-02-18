Indian Agency CERT-In Issues ‘high-risk’ Advisory For Microsoft Edge Users

The Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team has recently issued a ‘high-risk’ warning for users on the Microsoft Edge browser. The warning concerns users who are operating on a version of Edge older than the v98.0.1108.55. According to the government's department, older versions of Edge has multiple security issues and flaws which can allow bad actors and hackers to gain access to users' device and execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge are caused due to several flaws in the development of the browser which allow access to File Manager when not being actively used by the user. Then there are other issues such as heap buffer overflow in Edge's Tab Groups and access to Webstore API once not being used. By exploiting these flaws, bad actors can pass the security restrictions on a system and can cause the denial of service conditions.

Upgrade to the latest version of Microsoft Edge

People who are using the Microsoft Edge browser should immediately upgrade to its latest version to avoid exploitations by threat actors. The latest version of the browser is v92.0.1108.55. This version has been rolled out recently and contains the latest security updates from the Chromium project. The update also fixes a zero-hour vulnerability called CVE-2022-0609, which was reported by the Chromium team.

In the previous updates, Microsoft included a new password generator that will help users create strong passwords for any new portal that they wish to join. The passwords manager on the browser will remember the password, without bothering the user. Further, if any of the passwords are compromised in an online leak or attack, the browser will help users to change them. Other improvements made in the previous update include a Cloud Site List management for IE mode in Public Preview, improved handoff between IE mode and the modern browser, WSUS updates for server, Microsoft Edge AutoLaunch protocols components and freeform highlighting on PDFs.

The latest version of Edge comes with other improvements as well, including the new Edge Bar, Enhanced security mode and more. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team was established by the Indian IT Ministry back in 2004. The department looks out for cyber threats that might be potentially dangerous or can cause harm to users. Stay tuned for more updates on cyber technology and other tech news.

Image: MICROSOFT