Indian Startup Digitantra Patents Navigating Services Like 'Google Map For Space'

India is making its mark in the geospatial world with its latest advancements in the sector. Achieving another milestone, an Indian startup, Digitantra is looking forward to patenting a technology that would provide services like Google Map for Space. This is a big leap forward as it would allow space agencies and companies around the world to navigate in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The Bengaluru based space research startup will use lasers to track the objects continuously in the low earth orbit. The company is working actively towards dedicated space surveillance and to provide Spatial Situational Awareness (SSA). With this tech patent, the startup is aiming at building a live space map for Indian space.

Announcing its latest advancement, the company also informed that a diverse team of space architects, who created a suite of SSA solutions for centimetre-sized Resident Space Objects (RSO) modelling and Space weather in Lower Earth Orbit (LEO), recently managed to secure patents for the key technology behind the solution. The technology will provide the companies navigation services similar to services provided by Google Map for space.

In a press statement, Digantara CEO Anirudh Sharma said, “Space-MAP and 1st Launch Its Space Mission Assurance Platform (Space-MAP) is a comprehensive SSA solutions platform with three key technologies. The first component is Space-based Space Climate & Object Tracker (SCOT), an advanced Space surveillance sensor that tracks RSOs and space weather aboard a constellation of satellites. The second is Orbital Engine (OrEng), a software package that transforms SCOT data into orbital information. Third, it’s Space-ADAPT, a conglomerate of products built from data derived from SCOT & OrEng.”

“SCOT is the patented Space-based Space surveillance sensor that generates two much-needed ingredients for effective SSA,” added the CEO of Digitantra.



The next aim of the Digantara is to set up a constellation of SCOT-enabled satellites that will cover the entire LEO band. The company is preparing to launch its first satellite in the second half of 2022.

What is Spatial Situational Awareness (SSA) and how does it help?

Inside the Earth’s orbit, there are tens of thousands of objects that could pose a threat to satellites and launches. Keeping track of objects in orbit and forecasting, where they will be at any given time is referred to as space/spatial situational awareness (SSA). At present, several organizations are currently monitoring the objects in the earth’s orbit, including the USA’s US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) Space Surveillance Network & Russia’s Space Surveillance Network (SKKP), etc.



(Image Credits: Pixabay)