At Republic Economic Summit, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the launch of the 5G services in India will bring a massive transformation in the healthcare sector followed by the education and industrial sector.

Speaking on the ‘5G for a billion’ discussion on Republic’s ‘Indian Economic Summit 2022- Mission Superpower’ with the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "After the spectrum auctions, it generally takes a few months for the spectrum to be physically allocated, and the harmonisation of all frequencies that has to be done. The earliest possible is a few months. However, it actually happened in one day... Two weeks is basically the time which is given to the telecom service providers to make the payments. As soon as the payment was done, within 24 hours of that, the spectrum letters were issued."

When Goswami asked the Union Minister what the 5G rollout means for India's Aatmanirbharta, "A lot will change. Look at the global experiences. The most fundamental change when 5G gets launched is the change in the healthcare sector. The second change is in the education sector. The third is the logistics and industrial sectors. We'll see a massive transformation."

'We will see a massive transformation in healthcare': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Adding further, the minister said, "What used to be a difficult dream for a person living in a remote area to be able to access a good consultation with someone sitting in a good world-class hospital in a big city, those things will become a reality. Telemedicine is totally going to transform."

"Patients sitting in the remote area of Odisha can have a consultation with a doctor sitting in Bangalore or Mumbai," Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology said at the Republic Economic Summit.

'India aims at becoming technology leader in 6G'

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that India will roll out 6G by 2028-29. Stressing that the world is recognising that India is emerging as a technological superpower, he revealed that at least eight ministers from G20 told him that they are waiting for India's 5G.

"We have already invested a significant amount of time, resources and funds in getting 6G developments in place. Already, we have more than 15 patents for 6G technology. Our teams are called for all major discussions. We have a clear roadmap for taking the lead. The lead is in ensuring we are the technology leaders in 6G," Vaishnaw stated.