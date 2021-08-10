India's Unocoin Exchange Allows Users To Buy Fast Food And Gifts In Exchange For Bitcoin

Unocoin has established itself as one of the most secure and reliable crypto-asset trading platforms since it was released. This platform has become India's Oldest crypto exchange and it is working on a new feature that allows users to buy consumer items with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. The developers announced that they will be allowing customers to use Bitcoin worth ₹100 to ₹5,000 to buy vouchers that can be exchanged for items like pizza, ice-creams, shakes and much more. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been asking specific questions like What can you buy with bitcoin in India? Here is all the information about using Bitcoins to buy consumer items. Read

Unocoin offers customers to buy consumer goods with Bitcoin

India’s Oldest Crypto exchange, Unocoin is supposedly adding a ‘Shop’ button to buy vouchers of top fast-food franchises like Dominos, Cafe Coffee Day, Baskin & Robbins, and more. The app will bring in a new dropdown menu that will give users an option to buy vouchers of different INR denominations. The transaction will be completed by deducting the corresponding value of Bitcoin from the user’s wallet and delivering a voucher code. All the customers need to do is complete their know-your-customer (KYC) verification process to be eligible for this new shopping option introduced by Unocoin. This is not the first time a Crypto exchange platform has released an option to buy consumer goods like Pizza and ice cream with their crypto-assets. The 2015 released crypto exchange platform called Zebpay also gives its users an option to exchange Bitcoin for vouchers.

More about the crypto exchange in India

This popular Indian exchange had joined hands with the popular Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart to bring in vouchers to be exchanged on the platform. Seeing a growing interest in the cryptocurrency market certainly proves why India’s oldest cryptocurrency exchange is trying to introduce the exchange model for its customers. This is also justified after looking at the reports from Chainalys which stated that the crypto investments in India grew almost six times by May 2021. The total amount invested rose from $923 million in April 2020 to $6.6 billion in 2021. So using Bitcoins for such transactions might just increase the Indian crypto investment amount drastically. No other information has been released about this new Unocoin feature. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company's social media handles.