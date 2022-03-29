Intel announces 'world's fastest desktop processor' called i9-12900KS: Check features here

Intel has annoucned the new i9-12900KS processor. The California-based chip manufacturing company claims that the new Intel 12th Gen processor is the world's fastest desktop processor as it delivers up to 5.5GHz max frequency. It comes as a successor to previous i9 chipsets that provide the best performance for customers Intel has. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and availability of the Intel i9-12900KS processor.

At the release of Intel's i9-12900KS, the general manager of gaming, Creator & Esports Segment at Intel says that "Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. Based on Intel’s 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance."

What are the key features of Intel's i9-12900KS processor?

The processor offers up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.

It features Intel's Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by allowing higher multi-core frequencies when needed.

A total of 16 cores, 24 threads and 150W processor base power along with 30MB Intel Smart Cache and supports for PCle Gen 5.0 and 4.0.

Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS is compatible with existing Z690 motherboards.

When will the new Intel i9-12900KS processor be available?

In the official press release, Intel says that its new i9-12900K processor will be available from April 5, 2022. Additionally, the company also mentions the "recommended customer price" of $739. Adding to it, Intel says that the processor can be "found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel's channel and OEM partners." In a nutshell, the processor should be useful for professional gamers and creators who require extra processing horsepower.

In related news, a laptop with an Intel chipset powered by Arc GPU showed up on a website but was removed shortly. The laptop in concern is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which is powered by the 12th generation of Intel processors. However, the listing of this laptop coincided with the release of Samsung's new lineup of Galaxy Book devices.