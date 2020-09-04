Intel Brings New Logo Alongside 11th Generation Chips, 3rd Change Since Inception

Intel, one of the world's largest computer processor designers, has made a major change in its logo as it launched 11th generation Intel core processor. This is the third time Intel made changes in its logo since its inception back in 1968. The second time the company changed the logo was in 2006.

The logo change reflects the change in the font style as well as the disappearance of Intel's earlier circular design in the logo. The colours in the new logo will be changed as per the product family, but the company aims to maintain the minimalistic theme in the logo. This change occurred with the launch of the new its next-generation mobile PC processors that took place on September 2.

Here is how the new Logo looks

11th Gen Intel processors

The New 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named “Tiger Lake”) is the world’s best processor for thin-and-light laptops with unmatched capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming, and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops, claims Intel.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

“From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible,” he added.

“The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics are delivering incredible performance and responsiveness to enable Windows customers around the world to be more productive and have fun today and in the future,” said Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft.

