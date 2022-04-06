Intel launches Blockscale ASIC that provides powerful yet energy efficient mining solution

Intel has launched the new Blockscale ASIC for proof-of-work algorithms that are compatible with ASIC-based systems and SHA-256 hashing. The technology will provide the energy efficiency and computing power needed to achieve scalability and sustainability. Keep reading to know more about the Intel Blockscale ASIC and what are its new features.

Releasing the new Intel Blockscale Technology, Balaji Kanigicherla, Intel Vice President says "momentum around blockchain continues to build. It is the enabler of decentralized and distributed computing, making way for innovative business models." Adding to it, Kanigicherla says "to power this new era of computing, Intel is delivering solutions that can offer an optimal balance of hashing throughput and energy efficiency regardless of a customer's operating environment."

Intel Blockscale ASIC new features

Dedicated Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) ASIC processor.

Up to 580 GH/s hash rate operating and up to 26 J/TH power efficiency.

On-chip temperature- and voltage-sensing capabilities.

Support for up to 256 integrated circuits per chain.

Reference hardware design and software stack to jump-start customers' system development.

Most importantly, Intel says that it will be able to supply these chips without compromising the supply of its CPUs and GPUs. Recently, Intel has launched the 12th generation Core processor for powering desktops and laptops, followed by the release of the Intel Arc graphics card for laptops. The company also says that shipment will begin in the third quarter of 2022.

Intel also released blockchain accelerator chips earlier this year

Back in February 2022, Intel releases efficient blockchain accelerator chips. The main idea behind the blockchain accelerator by Intel is to develop scalable and sustainable solutions for those who deal with blockchain technology on a daily basis. As a matter of fact, some blockchains require a large amount of computing power which in turn requires energy. Hence, Intel's blockchain accelerators will be energy-efficient computing solutions, which could be used by miners as an alternative to the chips that are being used currently.

Intel also mentions that it will ship the blockchain accelerator later this year. The first customers to the new product are Argo Blockchain, BLOCK and GRIID Infrastructure. Intel expects that its circuit innovation will deliver a product with over 1000x better performance per watt than mainstream GPUs for SHA-256 based mining. The company will also be explaining more details about its block accelerator technology at the International Solid-State Circuit Conference, which will be conducted later this month.