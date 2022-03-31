Intel reveals Arc graphics for laptops, to launch desktop GPUs later this year

After months of anticipation and leaks, Intel Arc GPUs are finally out. While the company has announced Arc GPUs for laptops, the company would also launch Arc GPUs for desktops in the coming time. Intel has not revealed a lot of details about the graphics processor unit except how the device looks. However, more details about the Arc graphics processor are supposed to surface soon.

In the official press release, the Vice President, General Manager of Graphics and Gaming Team at Intel Roger Chandler says that "we are officially launching our Intel Arc graphics family for laptops, completing the Intel platform. These are the first discrete GPUs from our Intel Arc A-Series graphics portfolio for laptops." Adding to it, Chandler says desktop and workstation products will come later this year.

Intel Arc graphics comes with four key components

Intel says that users will be able to perform tasks such as "creating, gaming and streaming" better with Intel Arc graphics. The new GPU consists of Xe high-performance gaming micro-architecture. Further, the graphics processor has Intel Xe Super Sampling that uses artificial intelligence to upscale games to higher pixel densities. Additionally, the Arc GPU also come with a new Intel Xe Media Engine that provides support to 8K workloads. Intel will combine the new Arc GPU with its latest processing units with the help of DeepLink technology,

The press release also mentions that Intel has powered with top OEMs to create a lineup of laptops that features the new Arc graphics processor. These laptops will be powered by Intel's 12th Generation of processors. Apart from this, these laptops will also feature Wi-Fi 6 capability, 1080p gaming and much more. It is important to note that an Intel Arc powered Samsung laptop recently leaked on the internet.

First Intel Arc-powered laptop listed on a website

The listing was perhaps a mistake as it was taken down shortly after it surfaced. Last week, Intel revealed that it will be releasing the Arc GPUs on March 30, 2022. From what it looks like, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be one of the first laptops that will feature the new ARC GPUs. According to a report by Techspot, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro will feature Intel Arc A370M. It is the same processor that Lisa Pearce will release first.