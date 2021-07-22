IPadOS 14.7 Update: New Features Like Dolby Atmos And Improvements Added To Apple Music

The new iOS 14.7 was recently introduced to the tech community and they have been loving the new changes. However, this was the first time iPadOS has been divided from the regular OS updates released by Apple. They have now managed to release the new iPadOS 14.7 updates in no time. This has brought some changes to iPad’s Home app and Podcasts applications. Some bug fixes have also been covered by this new iPadOS 14.7 update. The users have been excited to learn more about these changes and are searching on the internet about the same. So here is some more information about the latest updates released by Apple.

New iPadOS update released

Some basic security issues and vulnerabilities have also been rectified by this update. But the major changes come to some specific apps like fixing the Share Playlist menu option which was missing in Apple Music. A new Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback feature is also included with this new update. Other than this music app, the makers have also fixed the Apple Card family on iPadOS 14.7. Another issue of a Braille display being shown on the iPad is to release invalid information while composing Mail messages. Some improvements have also been made to the already existing features like ActionKit, Wi-Fi, CoreAudio, Find My, WebKit, and Measure. A set of patch notes that explain all the changes have also been released on their official website.

The users have also been asking about ways to download the new iPadOS 14.7 updates on their devices. Open Settings > General > Software Update and select the latest version update available. Apart from this, Apple has also been linked with a number of different rumours and leaks about their upcoming generations of iPads. A recent news report from Business Insider also confirmed that Apple has been working on releasing their new self driven electric car. To make this happen, they have now brought in Kevin Lynch, Apple’s VP of Technology to their super-secret Project Titan. No other information has been released on the internet about the tech giants. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s official social media handles.