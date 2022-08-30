IRCTC launches food delivery WhatsApp chatbot in collaboration with Haptik: Details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched a WhatsApp chatbot for passengers to get food delivery services on trains. The chatbot has been created by Reliance Industries' Haptik, who is also behind the WhatsApp JioMart chatbot launched recently. Keep reading to know more about the food delivery chatbot launched by Indian Railways and how it works.

IRCTC food delivering WhatsApp chatbot is called Ziva

IRCTC already has a food delivery service in place, Zoop, that has partnered with Haptik to launch the WhatsApp-based food delivery experience. Using the new WhatsApp chatbot, passengers will be able to order food from partner restaurants and get it delivered to their seats. The chatbot is called Ziva and it can be reached at +91 7042062070. To place orders via Ziva, users will have to enter their PNR number.

Passengers will also be able to select the station where they want the delivery. Additionally, there will be options to pay beforehand or pay in cash once the order is received. Apart from this, passengers will also be able to track their orders via the WhatsApp chatbot. According to a report by Press Trust of India, the service is available in more than 100 A1, A and B category railway stations.

In related news, the railways' catering and ticketing arm IRCTC has withdrawn a controversial tender for hiring a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data following concerns over privacy, officials said on Friday. IRCTC informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday that it was no longer pursuing the tender.

The parliamentary panel had summoned officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) following a PTI report on the tender for the appointment of a consultant for digital data monetisation. IRCTC MD and Chairperson Rajni Hasija were deposed before the panel along with other officials. "IRCTC has withdrawn the tender in light of the non-approval of the Data Protection Bill," an IRCTC official informed the panel.