Is 5G Available At Delhi Airport? Here's How Passengers Can Enjoy 20 Times Faster Data

Delhi Airport has launched its 5G infrastructure ahead of the rollout. The country’s busiest and largest runway has become the only 5G-enabled airport in India where passengers can use the 5th generation of mobile network technology (5G). Passengers having 5G-enabled mobile phone sets and sim cards will be able to use the 5G services at the domestic departure pier and international arrival baggage area at Terminal 3 and between T3 Arrivals and Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP). Notably, the deployment across Terminal 3 is being covered in a phased manner.

As of now, a few of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers, and it is expected that other TSPs will connect in the next few weeks. Those people visiting GMR Aerocity Delhi will be able to use the 5G network at GMR Square now.

How will flyers benefit from the availability of 5G at IGI Airport?

The 5G network at the IGI airport will help the passengers enjoy 20 times faster data speeds over the existing data communication network. Also, passengers would experience quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming, seamless execution of resource-intensive applications like 3D gaming and virtual reality experiences, extremely high-density connectivity, and extremely deep coverage in all areas.

"Since 5G is available at the IGI airport, passengers can now enjoy 20 times faster data speed on a 5G network as compared with the available Wi-Fi system or 50 times faster data speed over the existing data communication network. Access to 5G will allow passengers quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming, seamless execution of resource-intensive applications like 3D gaming and virtual reality experiences, extremely high-density connectivity, and extremely deep coverage in all areas," read the official statement issued by Delhi Airport Website.

PM Modi launches 5G in India

Notably, this development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 1 inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition ahead of the formal launch of 5G mobile telephony services in India

#WATCH | PM Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan where he will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and launch 5G services shortly.



Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the shortly-to-be-launched 5G services.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/tjF0RWfZV9 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

Image: PTI/Representative