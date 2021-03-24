Is Microsoft Buying Discord, A Gaming-focused Social Platform?

Discord has proven to be one of the biggest platforms for gamers and developers to come together and socialise online. And now, one of the world's leading tech giants, Microsoft, is in talks to acquire the gaming-centered chatting platform. The Xbox-seller has been slowly making its cheetah-moves in acquiring prospective organisations like Bethesda and others, and if it buys Discord, one can eventually expect some interesting new updates on Xbox Live. So, if you have been wondering about Microsoft buying discord, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is Microsoft buying Discord?

Discord has increasing become an enormous platform for gamers, developers, streamers and more to come interact, chat and more. With around 140 million active users per month worldwide, soon the gaming centered chatting platform will reach Twitter's mark of 192 million monthly users. And, Founder & CEO Jason Citron of the platform started it in the year 2015. However, as the reports state, three popular tech companies, Microsoft, Amazon and Epic Games are eyeing to buy Discord.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Microsoft has offered $10 billion to acquire Discord and both the companies have not yet finalised the deal. The other two players have also been enthusiastically involved to buy the game-focused social platform. With a current valuation of $7 billion after raising $140 million in a funding round led by Greenoaks Capital, Discord is surely going to grow rapidly in the coming few months/ years.

If the Microsoft Discord purchase deal is completed, the Xbox community may get rewarded with some new interfaces coming ahead. Other than this, the organisation will benefit extensively as they will be able to connect directly with gaming communities around the world. Xbox Game Studios will be able to host gaming communities from consoles, PC or mobile easily using Discord's voice, text and even video interaction interface. So, if you are a Microsoft PC gamer, an Xbox gamer or a game developer this deal may bring wonders to you as an end-user. Microsoft has also acquired Zenimax Media the owner of the Bethesda Studios and now games by this organisation are now available on Xbox Game Pass.