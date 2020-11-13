Israeli Firm's ‘futuristic Audio Technology’ Beams Music To Listener’s Head, Watch Demo

A new ‘futuristic audio technology’ enables a listener to tune into the music in one’s own personal sound bubble, without the use of any headphones or wires. Developed in Israel by Noveto Systems, the technology lets an individual play their favourite tunes, loud computer games, watch a movie without disturbing others, or get navigation directions while driving. According to AP, the technology known as the “sound beaming,” has been designed in Israel and comes as a desktop device— the SoundBeamer 1.0 — with a 3-D sensing module that detects the ear and sends ultrasonic waves.

In an exclusive demo provided to the Associated Press by the Noveto Systems, the desktop prototype sent a listening sensation similar to a sci-fi movie, and the 3-D sound felt like music played inside the ear. The office workers could also use the technology for conference calls without disturbing the others as the audio is directly sent to the listener, creating sound pockets around their ears only. However, the lack of headphones implies that the listener will also be able to hear clearly the surrounding sounds simultaneously. Although it wouldn’t be the first to have a device using the sound beaming technology, the company’s “smaller, sexier” version of the prototype is one of a kind.

“The listening sensation is straight out of a sci-fi movie. The 3-D sound is so close it feels like it’s inside your ears while also in front, above and behind them,” the Associated Press said after a recent demo. “The demo includes nature video clips of swans on a lake, bees buzzing and a babbling brook, where the listener feels completely transported into the scene,” it added.

[Image shows Noveto Systems shows the SoundBeamer which beams music and sounds straight into your head, without the need for headphones. The technology uses a 3-D sensing module and locates and tracks the ear position sending audio via ultrasonic waves to create sound pockets by the user’s ears. Credit: AP]

Device follows direction automatically

The device is also smart to follow the direction of the listener wherever they go. “Most people just say, ‘Wow, I really don’t believe it,’” Ayana Wallwater, SoundBeamer product manager said. “You don’t believe it because it sounds like a speaker, but no one else can hear it, it’s supporting you and you’re in the middle of everything. It’s happening around you,” she continued. The music from the devise isn’t just playing at one specific location and not streaming on spot, it “follows you, plays what you want inside your head,” the company said.

