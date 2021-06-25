Jack Dorsey And Elon Musk's Twitter Conversation Leaves Netizens Amused; Check It Out

A Twitter conversation between the CEO of the microblogging website, Jack Dorsey, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has created a buzz. It all started with a tweet by Dorsey, who shared a link explaining why institutions should embrace digital currency. Dorsey shared a link to the ‘B Word’ website, which is an initiative by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), aiming to “demystify and destigmatize” mainstream narratives about Bitcoin. His post garnered tons of comments including one from Elon Musk himself, who infamously withdrew his support from Bitcoin recently and has been advocating Dogecoin.

“Bicurious,” replied Musk. His cheeky tweet comes after Tesla in May announced that they would no longer accept Bitcoin for their purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concern. Following the announcement, Bitcoin fell more than 10 per cent and Musk, on the other hand, has since reversed his stance on the issue saying that his company would resume Bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

The conversation between the two billionaires, however, did not end here. While taking Musk’s humour-filled response a step further, Dorsey replied saying “bizarre”. He also invited the Tesla CEO for a chat at the event.

His comment then prompted a series of replies from Musk with occasional responses from the Twitter CEO. At one point, Dorsey even tagged Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc., to join the conversation. It is worth noting that Schiff is known for his aversion to cryptocurrencies and has urged people to invest in gold instead.

Arguing that “historically the best commodity to use as money is #gold”, Schiff also poked fun at both Dorsey and Musk’s chat. He replied saying that “The comments in this thread are a long way from being #gold, but they come a lot closer than #Bitcoin”. Schiff also explained that fiat currency is not backed by actual money.

'Thread is NFT gold'

Meanwhile, Twitter users were amused by the cheeky exchange between the two famous personalities. While one user wrote, “Boy would I love to be a fly on the wall when that conversation goes down,” another added, “Elon when you have 'the talk' with Jack, could you maybe ask about the Twitter #dogecoin emoji?”. One user even said, “I’m already moderating at this event, happy to help”.

(Image: AP/Twitter)