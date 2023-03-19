Japanese AI Tech Company NTT Communications Presents Open Hub Project

A Japanese company, NTT Communications, has shared its one-of-a-kind achievement in the form of a co-operative project called "Open Hub", reported ANI. The firm hoped that this project accelerates co-operation beyond borders, which would contribute to building a better society. Further, the project aims to solve the "issues of decreasing labour power, diversity of work style, and a succession of skill", as per media reports.

NTT communication presents CONN

Open hub was established in October 2021 and has grown to a group of 1300 companies, 3000 researchers, and 400 NTT staff. They are named "catalysts", which vague means connecting people with the help of digital human technology. The Japanese company has developed a human-like face and talking avatar named "CONN". She would be the 401st Catalyst. Further, the AI tech company shared that her face has been composed of nine NTT Com catalysts. Her voice and motion are produced by AI. Catalyst Conn would be attending events, shows, company receptions, and clothing stores in the near future.

"My name is CONN. The name is derived from the word "CONNECT," which refers to a bridge between various people. Make it a bridge that connects everyone. It matches the vision of NTT Group, and I am working to feel like it is my destiny," said

CONN Catalyst.

"We created "CONN" insisting on humanlike looks and motion, with a voice produced by AI technology. The difference from the usual Metaverse avatar is to seek a more human element." The name is "Mobile Space Statistics," said Seigo Tomatsu, NTT Com Open Hub.

With Catalyst Conn, there would be a progression of fusion of virtual space and real space. Setting the virtual glass, people can get virtual space information with a real image of their avatar, as per the media reports. It would also be able to navigate to the destination of the real world. Through this new technology, users would have access to the statistics related to each day's population, gender, age, and where they came from.

According to Seigo Tomatsu of NTT: "Regarding the decreasing labor force population, Japan and aging Asian countries have the same problem. Stopping the development of society is not correct. Referring to the decreasing labor force, we should try to find a solution to raise productivity. Digital technology works; alternatively, we human beings. And a human being can try to solve more complicated and creative problems. I would like to tackle various problems by sharing roles like this."