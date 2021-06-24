John McAfee Conspiracy Theories Go Viral On Social Media After News Of His Death

Just a few hours after news broke out about the death of the American entrepreneur John McAfee, there are many viral conspiracy theories floating around on the internet on many social media website, especially on Twitter. Before diving into these conspiracy theories it should be noted that they are not based on any facts and are often made up by individuals on the internet and become viral quickly due to their controversial nature. Conspiracy theories should not be believed and should be taken with a heavy grain of salt. That being said, there are many John McAfee conspiracy theories revolving around his death, with the main one being - was John McAfee murdered? Read on to know more about the conspiracy theories surrounding the McAfee creator's death.

John McAfee conspiracy theories

As per an article by Business Insider, just minutes after the news of McAfee's death broke out QAnon conspiracy theorists began circulating conspiracy theories that suggested that McAfee may have been killed by means other than suicide. As per the report, many QAnon influencers on Telegram and Instagram with hundreds of thousands of followers shared posts promoting conspiracy theories related to the circumstances of John McAfee's death. A popular conspiracy theory being spread by conspiracy theorists on Twitter claims that John McAfee was planted with a 'dead man's switch', which according to these theories is a device that is implanted in an individual and can be remotely activated to kill.

BREAKING: John McAfee “apparent suicide” just hours after extradition to the USA was approved by courts.#McAfeeDidntKillHimself pic.twitter.com/pFZ7Qo3EX9 — Pepe Midnight 🇺🇸🦅 (@EmotionsCloud) June 23, 2021

I am content in here. I have friends.



The food is good. All is well.



Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq:) pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

The conspiracy theorists are being even more validated about their theories from the fact that John McAfee had put out a Tweet in the past where he claimed that 'If I suicide myself, I didn't,''. A popular hashtag being run on Twitter is 'McAfeedidntkillhimself' which is similar to the popular hashtag 'Epsteindidntkillhimself' which became viral in 2020, after his suicide under questionable circumstances. As readers can see from the Tweets embedded above, many people believe that John McAfee didn't die by suicide and the implication is that he was killed is being spread on social media. However, none of these conspiracy theories is based on any factual information.

McAfee was arrested by Spanish authorities back in 2020 after a request by the US Department of Justice on charges of Tax evasion. Since then he has been in the Spanish prison and would occasionally communicate with the public using his Twitter account. On June 23, the Spanish authorities had approved an extradition request for McAfee to be transferred to the US. Hours later, McAfee was found dead in the Spanish prison where he was being kept.

