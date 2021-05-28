Kellogg's Cereal Robot: Here's How The Cereal Giant Has Embodied Artificial Intelligence

Preparing a cereal meal is hardly an arduous job but with the advent of artificial intelligence, there's no harm in implementing it into our breakfast routine, right? With this thought, Kellogg's has introduced the ultimate cereal robot in partnership with DoorDash-owned Chowbotics. Kellogg’s cereal robot will offer a vending machine-type experience for breakfast meals with various different mix and match options. Here's everything you need to know about Kellogg's cereal robot.

Kellogg's Cereal Robot

Artificial intelligence has changed the game for every industry, with the food and beverage industry not being left behind either. According to The Spoon, Kellogg's cereal robot dispenses custom and pre-programmed cereal mixes into a bowl with various choices for flavoured milk as well. The way it functions is simple - A user needs to interact with the robot via a touchscreen to skim and select through the variety of options on bases (milk or yoghurt), cereals (Frosted or Froot Loops), granolas and toppings (fresh fruits or cocoa nibs). The only downfall to this initiative is that the Bowl Bot won't be able to take human preferences into account. While some consumers may like adding more milk into their cereal, some others could fear a soggy cereal.

The automated dispensary system has already made its way to college students at two famous universities, Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Reportedly, charges for the breakfast bowl will be anywhere from $2.99 to $6.50 for the privilege. It is no secret that the foodservice sales, especially for breakfast items, have imploded despite brands' best efforts to generate interest. Restaurants experienced the worst state as they had to be put the shutter on for the most part of 2020.

Even when lockdown restrictions were at their minimal in the US, stuck-at-home customers had no interest in picking up breakfast on their way to work. In fact, a recent report from PYMNT's found that 47 per cent of adults have been eating breakfast at home every day since the start of the pandemic, compared to 37 per cent before March 2020. Keeping this in mind, Kellogg's seems to be working on ways to capitalize on customers' post-vaccination mobility surge to bring back attention to away-from-home breakfast.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK