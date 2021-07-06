KuCoin Token: Check Where To Buy KuCoin Token & Price Prediction Details Here

KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native cryptocurrency of KuCoin Exchange. It was launched by the exchange in 2017 and currently, there are over 80 million KuCoins in circulation and over 170 million total supply. One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, KuCoin Exchange has over 8 million global users in the world, and over 700 million accumulated trades. Keep reading to know more about KuCoin Token, where to buy KuCoin Token and price predictions.

What is KuCoin Token?

As stated earlier, KuCoin Token is a profit-sharing token that enables users to gather value from the KuCoin Exchange. At the time of compiling this report, the KuCoin Token price as listed on Coin Market Cap is $10.99. The price has risen by about 40.80% in the last 24 hours and the trading volume stands at about $83 million. The KuCoin Token holds a market cap of $888 million and a fully diluted market cap of $1.8 billion.

Where to buy KuCoin Token?

To buy KuCoin Token in India, investors need to sign up on a website called Bitbns, which itself is a crypto exchange. Further, users need to click on the account activation link, which will be sent to the email address mentioned at the time of registration. Once the account is activated, verification of the user's ID such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card and bank account details will be done. Once the verification/KYC is done, users will be able to transfer funds to their account at Bitbns via RTGS/NEFT/IMPS/UPI transfers. Once the funds are available in Bitbns account, users will be able to purchase KCS.

KuCoin Price Prediction

While predicting the price of a cryptocurrency can be tough, experts and websites use previous data and the performance of a cryptocurrency to predict future performance. While compiling the report, the price of KuCoin Token is equivalent to $10.998. Wallet Investor has predicted on its website that the price of KuCoin Token can go as high as $14 in the coming year, and a 5-year forecast claims the price to rise to $43.971. According to another website called Digital Coin Price, KuCoin Token might rise up to $16.53 USD in 2021. However, all these are KuCoin price prediction.

IMAGE: KUCOIN TWITTER