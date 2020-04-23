Landing AI's New Social Distancing Monitor Can Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Silicon Valley-based Landing AI has developed a social distancing detection tool that aims to help monitor social distancing at the workplace and prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The monitor can detect if two individuals are less than six feet apart and issue an alert every time the gap is breached.

AI tool to maintain social distancing

Many of our customers are still having to go to work in the middle of this #COVID19Pandemic so we created an #AI tool that we hope can help them monitor, measure, and alert #SocialDistancing in the workplace.https://t.co/dD3ZPO98iQ pic.twitter.com/HRzGsHqtaA — LANDING AI (@landingAI) April 15, 2020

As per a blog post on the website of the firm, the tool is "to complement our customers’ efforts and to help ensure social distancing protocol in their workplace, Landing AI has developed an AI-enabled social distancing detection tool that can detect if people are keeping a safe distance from each other by analyzing real time video streams from the camera."

The blog post also describes the methodology and divides the programming into three -- calibration, detection, and measurement.

