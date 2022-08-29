LastPass Password Manager Reveals Security Breach, Confirms Users' Data Is Safe

LastPass, the password manager with over 33 million users worldwide, was hacked recently. Although the platform says that users' data is intact, the platform did confirm a breach of security. Apparently, the breach took place due to a compromised developer account that was used by the hacker. In addition, LastPass also claimed that the incident occurred in their development environment and there has not been any breach of customer data.

World's most popular password manager was hacked

According to Bleeping Computer, LastPass, one of the most popular password managers in the world, was hacked two weeks ago. The report mentions that threat actors were able to "steal the company's source code and proprietary technical information. The firm's sources informed that LastPass' employees struggled to contain the breach after the platform was hacked.

In an official blog post published on August 25, 2022, Last Pass confirmed that it was hacked. The platform says, "Two weeks ago, we detected some unusual activity within portions of the LastPass development environment. After initiating an immediate investigation, we have seen no evidence that this incident involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults."

LastPass says customer data is safe

Adding to it, LastPass says, "We have determined that an unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information."

As a response to the incident, LastPass has deployed containment and mitigation measures, engaging leading cybersecurity and forensics firm. In the same post, the password manager also claims that the incident has not led to the compromise of users' master passwords. "We utilize an industry-standard Zero Knowledge architecture that ensures LastPass can never know or gain access to our customers’ Master Password," says LastPass.