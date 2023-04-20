'Lawsuit Time': Elon Musk Ready To Sue Microsoft Over Removal From Ad Platform

Microsoft has dropped Twitter from its Ad platform, as per a tweet posted on the social media platform. Microsoft Corporation has stated that its social media planning and scheduling tools for advertisers would no longer support Twitter. This has made Twitter Tycoon Elon Musk furious and now he is planning to sue the company. This news comes after the Tesla owner changed Twitter's policy in which the microblogging platform would charge a fee for access to its stream of data. Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter daily news wrote, " Microsoft drops Twitter from its advertising platform as they refuse to pay Twitter’s API fees." To this news, the Twitter CEO has replied, "They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time."

NEWS: Microsoft drops Twitter from its advertising platform as they refuse to pay Twitter’s API fees. pic.twitter.com/dY6YBIxjo5 April 19, 2023

They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

Twitter's new policy

Microsoft's Smart Campaigns service helps advertisers manage social media campaigns on services including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. However, Twitter has said on its support page that starting on April 25, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter. The user will not be able to access the Twitter account through its social management tool, create and manage drafts or tweets, view past Tweets and engagements, and schedule tweets. Meanwhile, after Musk's reply to the news shared by Twitter Daily News, there has been no response from Microsoft yet. Notably, Microsoft has been the biggest investor in OpenAI, which has co-founded by Musk before falling out with the team and leaving in 2018.