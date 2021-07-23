LG Air Purifier Face Mask Gets A New Built-in Microphone And Speaker: Learn More About It

The South Korean electronic franchise, LG, received a lot of appreciation in August 2020, when it released its LG Air Purifier Mask, the first of its kind. They have now managed to add a number of new features to the facemask which has now been loaded with a built-in microphone and a speaker. Besides filtering the air, the new LG PuriCare Face Mask can help the users amplify their voice through a built-in speaker. This has certainly got the entire tech community curious to learn more about this mask. So, here is everything you need to know about this latest technology of the new LG smart face masks.

LG Air PuriCare Face Mask specifications

LG PuriCare Face Masks are loaded with two HEPA filters that help the users breathe in filtered and cleaner air. These are the same filters that are used in LG Air Purifiers. The masks are named 'LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier' which are now released with a built-in microphone and speaker. The masks will recognize the wearer's voice and help them deliver it through the speakers for a more clear sound. This new 'VoiceON' feature will allow people to have a conversation without removing or pulling down their face masks every time they need to converse.

Other additions to the mask include a new smaller, lighter, and more efficient motor in the air filters. This helps improve the weight and the battery life of the mask. 'LG DUAL' fans have also been included in this device which detects the person's breathing pattern and adjusts air accordingly in order to maintain sufficient airflow through the face mask. As far as the launch date is concerned, the new LG Air PuriCare Face Mask will be launched in Thailand by August. No information is available yet about its price.

A number of these new smart masks are being released for the users. A similar mask called 'Project Hazel' was also announced to be released soon. This mask includes features like voice-amp technology which will allow the mic and amplifier combo to keep the speech crisp and loud while speaking through the facemask. The mask also has some lights which will automatically activate in the dark. Apart from that, Razor has also brought in an optimized airflow technology that brings in cool air from outside and removes the CO2 released by the wearer.