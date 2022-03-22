LG Gram 16 And LG Gram 17 Laptops Launched; Check Price And Specifications Here

LG has launched two new laptops in its lightweight series called LG Gram. The laptops are powered by Alder Lake Intel 12th Gen processors and feature up to 32GB of RAM. While they are portable, support fast charging and have a large display, they also provide users with decent graphics processing power (on selected models).

Keep reading to know more about the specifications and price of the LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17.

LG Gram 16 & LG Gram 17 specifications

While the LG gram 16 comes with a 16-inch IPS LCD display, the LG Gram 17 comes with a 17-inch IPS LCD display. Both the displays have a WQXGA screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and cover up to 99% of the DCI P3 colour space. Powering these laptops are the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 chips that belong to the Alder Lake family of processors. On both laptops, buyers will have an option to choose between the integrated Intel Xe graphics or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card.

To connect with other smartphones, the laptops feature Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, one HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type C ports and a Thunderbolt 4 port. Users also get a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack and a microSD card slot. Additionally, there is a dual-speaker setup on both devices, featuring 1.5W speakers.s with DTS:X Ultra audio support. Interestingly, the smaller LG Gram 16 features a larger battery of 90Whr and the LG Gram 17 has a battery of 80Whr. Both the laptops support 65W charging.

The LG Gram 16 price in Korea starts at KRW 2.29 million, which roughly translates to Rs. 1.43 lakh. On the other hand, the LG Gram 17 price in Korea starts at KRW 2.39 million, which roughly translated to Rs. 1.49 lakh. In the Korean market, LG is offering these laptops in three different colours options - Black, Charcoal and White. While they will be available to pre-order in South Korea from 21 March 2022. There is no information on the international availability of these laptops.