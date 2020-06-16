Lucknow: KGMU Launches Community Radio Service To Spread Health Awareness Amid COVID

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has started a community radio service in order to spread awareness on health-related issues as well as their solution. Reportedly, the radio programmes will run from 10 am to 2 pm on 89.6 MHz radio station.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Dr. Vinod Jain, KGMU, said, "The community radio is being started by KGMU with the aim to reach out to the masses and to remove their doubts regarding health-related issues through an educational programme. We had applied to the Centre for this in 2017, and we got allotted a frequency now. After that, we have built the premises as per standards, and it was inaugurated on June 12."

He further added that apart from public health, they will also run educational programs for medical, para-medical, and nursing students. "The Centre's policies and KGMU's facilities will also be promoted through the radio so that it reaches the people and they can take the benefit of these," he said.

COVID-19 in Lucknow

Currently, there are a total of 638 COVID-19 cases in Lucknow, out of which 238 are active cases. While 391 people have reportedly recovered, nine people have succumbed to the infection.

(With ANI Inputs)