macOS Monterey to release on October 25, 2021, will come with Shortcuts and AirPlay

Apple macOS Monterey was announced back in June 2021 and since then it has been under development and available only for the beta testers. While Monterey was revealed alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, it has not been released as a stable built yet. However, the new macOS Monterey now has a release date on which the stable built of the operating system will be available for Mac users.

While the new MacBook Pro devices announced during the Apple Unleashed event on October 18, 2021, will come with macOS Monterey pre-installed, the stable build will be available for other supported devices from October 25, 2021. Monterey will support older Apple devices as well, including the Mac Pro from 2013 and the MacBook Pro from 2015. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming along with the new macOS.

New macOS Monterey will come with intuitive features

The macOS Monterey will bring new features like Shortcuts, AirPlay Support, Universal Control and other improvements in the web browser Safari. Using the new Universal Control feature, owners will be able to use a single set of keyboard and a mouse for providing input on up to three Apple devices. The devices can be iMacs, MacBooks and even iPads. The feature will also support seamless file transfer between two Apple systems.

With AirPlay, users will be able to share content from an iPad or an iPhone to a macOS device running the latest Monterey OS. The popular Shortcuts application is coming to Macs with the new update and will enable users to manage their device without using a keyboard, mouse or trackpad as it works on voice commands. The Safari browser on the Mac has been refreshed along with a minimal design that reveals the complete address when a user taps on the tab. Similar to Google's Chrome web browser, Apple is introducing Tab Groups to Safari.

On a related note, Apple conducted a launch event yesterday and has launched quite a few devices. The new MacBook models launched on October 18, 2021, come with a 120Hz ProMotion MiniLED display or as Apple likes to call it, the "Liquid Retina Pro XDR" display. Both Notebooks have noticeably thinner bezels than the previous version of the device. As Republic World reported before the launch, the MacBook Pros feature a notch on top to house the 1080p webcam as well. Read to find details about prices in India and Dubai.

(Image: Apple)