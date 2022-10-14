The thought process has changed. Now it is 'Make in India', design in India, bringing the supply chain to India, stated Union Telecom and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Economic Summit on Friday, October 14.

Speaking on the ‘5G for a billion’ discussion on Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2022- Mission Superpower’ with the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “There are certain technologies that every aspiring nation should try and master. That doesn’t mean that we shut ourselves from the world. Our engineers and our technicians are among the best in the world. They are doing the best developments for the whole world. If we have a clear strategic vision and take a conscious call, we will develop certain technologies.”

Speaking on indigenous technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, “Earlier, the thought process was to go out, scout for technology, and have a technology transfer agreement and then live with that technology for the next 30-40 years. That thought process has changed. Now the thought process is ‘Make in India, Design in India, Indigenise as much as possible. Bring the entire supply chain to India.'

'Computing, Commuting, Sensors: Pillars of evolution in technology'

When Arnab asked about the evolution of technology, the Minister said that the conversion of computing, communication, and sensor sectors is practically changing everything.

Reduced cost of Computing: “The cost of computing is reducing dramatically, and the computing power is increasing inversely to the cost of computing.

Reduced cost of Communication: “The cost of communication is reducing dramatically whereas the communication power is again increasing significantly.”

Reduced cost of sensors: “The cost of sensors is reducing phenomenally. The number of sensors that are available with a very small footprint, they are increasing dramatically. The conversion of these three sectors is changing practically everything.”

'To be an economic superpower, country has to have a semiconductor industry'

“After almost 30-40 years, in the International Telecommunications Union, India’s IT rights were recognised for the first time and were included as a part of the standards. Today, India has 35 manufacturers of telecom equipment, we have five manufacturers, and designers of good quality radios which is the most critical equipment. We have an entire core network developed by two entities in the country- one a government entity, and a private entity. It puts the power in the hands of the country,” the Minister asserted.

“As per ITO’s Affordability Index, India is the most affordable telecom industry in the world. To be an economic superpower, a country has to have a semiconductor industry. When India wanted to start the automobile industry, the companies that had a hunger for it came. The same may happen in semiconductors. We have tied up with some of the best labs in the world.

India to become a technology leader in 6G

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that India will roll out 6G by 2028-29. Stressing that the world is recognising that India is emerging as a technological superpower, he revealed that at least eight ministers from G20 told him that they are waiting for India's 5G.

"We have already invested a significant amount of time, resources and funds in getting 6G developments in place. Already, we have more than 15 patents for 6G technology. Our teams are called for all major discussions. We have a clear roadmap for taking the lead. The lead is in ensuring that we are the technology leaders in 6G," Vaishnaw stated.

