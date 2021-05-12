Mark Zuckerberg Shares Pic Of Goat Named 'Bitcoin', Netizens Call It 'ultimate Top Signal'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s post about his pet goats on May 11 has set social media abuzz with speculations about the significance of the name ‘Bitcoin’. The photo post shows two of Zuckerberg’s pet goats Max and Bitcoin, which has generated more than 297,000 comments and nearly 1.3 million likes. Following the post, Bitcoin investors took it as an endorsement of the cryptocurrency from the Facebook founder, while meme-makers flooded social media with hilarious jokes.

“My goats: Max and Bitcoin," Zuckerberg wrote while sharing the pictures of his goats.

Speculation about FB buying Bitcoin

Under the post, several internet users joked about the possibility of Zuckerberg “selling 1 Bitcoin,” while others began commenting on the value of the cryptocurrency at the time of the tech mogul’s post. Some users even shared memes featuring their own goats - named Min and Ethereum. Another bemoaned the absence of “Dogecoin” among the Facebook founder’s pets.

Zuckerberg’s picture soon also made its way to Twitter, where users were either left amused or curious about the significance of the name. Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, tweeted to say that Zuckerberg had hired David Marcus from PayPal to run Facebook's crypto business, which he took to be a sign that Zuckerberg would become a Bitcoin buyer. Another crypto investor said that Zuckerberg’s post was the “ultimate top signal”.

I knew Mark Zuckerberg would become a #Bitcoin-er when he hired David Marcus from PayPal to run @Facebook’s crypto business. It’s been a long and winding road, but welcome to #Bitcoin. Great job Zuck and David. Excited for what comes next. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 11, 2021

Is Mark Zuckerberg telling us he is a bitcoin maximalist with the names of his goats? 👀 pic.twitter.com/GKlMdqdeXJ — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 10, 2021

Yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture of his goats, Max and Bitcoin 👀 This could hit Facebook’s #BTC purchase. There are rumors that they will announce this at their annual shareholder's meeting on the 26th of May 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Ew9PeKp0H7 — Anonymous 🌖 (@crypto_mystery) May 12, 2021

Zuckerberg has actually named one of his goats “bitcoin”.

Zuck is on-board 🚀🚀

Seen quite a few posts about people naming their cattle #bitcoin in SV.

It’s apt- “Greatest of All Time”. pic.twitter.com/SuCAo4Zwrt — Roshan - GoSats.io 🚀 (@sfrdev) May 11, 2021

Speculations about Facebook buying Bitcoin were also tied by some to the company’s failure to launch its digital currency, Libra, and plans to re-launch its rebranded version called Diem. It is worth mentioning that it is yet to be seen if Zuckerberg’s post initiated a “buying frenzy” in the actual cryptocurrency similar to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s direct Twitter reference to crypto Dogecoin has done on and off since February this year. According to Benzinga, Bitcoin is trading at $55,315.

IMAGE: AP/Facebook

