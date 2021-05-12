Last Updated:

Mark Zuckerberg Shares Pic Of Goat Named 'Bitcoin', Netizens Call It 'ultimate Top Signal'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s post about his pet goats on May 11 has set social media abuzz with speculations about the significance of the name ‘Bitcoin’.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s post about his pet goats on May 11 has set social media abuzz with speculations about the significance of the name ‘Bitcoin’. The photo post shows two of Zuckerberg’s pet goats Max and Bitcoin, which has generated more than 297,000 comments and nearly 1.3 million likes. Following the post, Bitcoin investors took it as an endorsement of the cryptocurrency from the Facebook founder, while meme-makers flooded social media with hilarious jokes. 

“My goats: Max and Bitcoin," Zuckerberg wrote while sharing the pictures of his goats. 

Speculation about FB buying Bitcoin 

Under the post, several internet users joked about the possibility of Zuckerberg “selling 1 Bitcoin,” while others began commenting on the value of the cryptocurrency at the time of the tech mogul’s post. Some users even shared memes featuring their own goats - named Min and Ethereum. Another bemoaned the absence of “Dogecoin” among the Facebook founder’s pets. 

Zuckerberg’s picture soon also made its way to Twitter, where users were either left amused or curious about the significance of the name. Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, tweeted to say that Zuckerberg had hired David Marcus from PayPal to run Facebook's crypto business, which he took to be a sign that Zuckerberg would become a Bitcoin buyer. Another crypto investor said that Zuckerberg’s post was the “ultimate top signal”. 

Speculations about Facebook buying Bitcoin were also tied by some to the company’s failure to launch its digital currency, Libra, and plans to re-launch its rebranded version called Diem. It is worth mentioning that it is yet to be seen if Zuckerberg’s post initiated a “buying frenzy” in the actual cryptocurrency similar to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s direct Twitter reference to crypto Dogecoin has done on and off since February this year. According to Benzinga, Bitcoin is trading at $55,315. 

