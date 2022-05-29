Masked Aadhaar Card: What Is It And How To Download? All You Need To Know

Quick links:
In day-to-day life, Indian citizens might need to share their Aadhaar card or the Aadhaar card number to avail certain facilities and services. For instance, people are required to provide their Aadhaar card for buying a new SIM card. Those who are applying for a new job might have to share Aadhaar card details with the company. However, the cases of fraud and misuse related to Aadhaar details have led the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to release the Masked Aadhaar.
According to the Unique Identification Authority of India, a Masked Aadhaar card does not contain the "first 8 digits of Aadhaar number" and replaces it with characters like "XXXX-XXXX" to prevent the misuse of that Aadhaar card. In a Masked Aadhaar card, only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number are visible, along with other details such as the name of the individual, residential address and date of birth.
As per a new warning shared by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India on May 27, 2022, people were advised not to share the photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organisation as it can be misused. Instead, the press release asked people to share the masked Aadhaar, which is available to download from the official UIDAI website. However, two days later, the Ministry has withdrawn its statement, stating that "UIDAI issues Aadhaar cardholders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers." Nevertheless, users can still download a Masked Aadhaar Card if they want to.