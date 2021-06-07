Matic Price Prediction June 2021: Can Matic/Polygon Finally Reach $3 In June?

Many cryptocurrencies have blown up price in the past few months, with many coins such as Dogecoin giving 10-15X returns, just in 2021. Another hidden gem of a cryptocurrency that has emerged over the past couple of months is Matic/Polygon. Even when the markets crashed on May 19, Matic has seen some good growth from its lowest point. Many crypto experts have also predicted that Matic (MATIC) is a good long term coin with solid fundamentals. In this article, we'll take a look at Matic price prediction for June 2021.

MATIC Price Prediction June 2021

Many crypto experts have given their price predictions for Matic. It has shown an overall bullish trend over the past month, barring the May 19 crash. Just a few days before the crash, MATIC had reached its all-time high price of $2.7. At the time of writing this article, the price of Matic stands at $1.65, significantly lower than its ATH. How the price of Matic moves will depend a lot on the market conditions. Some crypto experts on Reddit predict that Matic could reach up to $3 or higher if the crypto market fully recovers. If the market stays stagnant, it can be expected that Matic will swing between a price range of $1.5 to $2. However, it's unlikely Matic will go lower than $1, even with the worst-case scenario, as Matic had dropped down to $1 after the May 19 crash.

About MATIC

Matic is a cryptocurrency that is used to power transactions and to pay fees on the Matic/Polygon Network. Matic/Polygon is a highly scalable L2 Network for Ethereum that drastically reduces transaction fees for users looking to transfer cryptocurrencies. Matic/Polygon has a lot of advantages over networks in terms of scalability, security and user experience. Many crypto holders use Matic to transfer funds through the Etherum network at minimal fees. Crypto experts believe that even if Ethereum 2.0 comes out, Matic will still be useful as their fees would still be significantly lower to move crypto across Etherum. Moreover, Matic will also continue to solve scalability issues on Ethereum, even when Ethereum 2.0 comes out. Stay tuned for more crypto news.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: MATIC WEBSITE