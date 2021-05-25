MATIC Price Rising: MATIC Rises Up More Than 100 Per Cent In A Span Of 24 Hours

The cryptocurrency market is still recovering from the historic May 19 market crash, where the whole crypto market dropped significantly. Bitcoin, Ethereum and many prominent cryptocurrencies dropped down to half of their all-time high prices. The markets have already started recovering with Bitcoin up from a low of $30,000 to around $38,000 today. Surprisingly, one cryptocurrency - MATIC has risen above all others and gained over 100 per cent returns in one day, on May 24. Even before the crash, MATIC had reached a new all-time high. Read on to know why MATIC is pumping and what makes MATIC so special.

MATIC rises more than 100 % in 24 hours

The price of MATIC went up from $0.94 at the start of May 24 to about $2.1 at its peak, yesterday. This meteoric rise in MATIC price was caused by many factors such as its high usability and investors' perception of the crypto being undervalued. Many crypto experts believe MATIC has very high potential in the future.

Originally known as Matic Network, it is now called Polygon after the MATIC-Polygon merger. The rise in the price of Matic is mainly linked to rising in popularity of Ethereum. Matic/Polygon is a highly scalable L2 Network for Ethereum that drastically reduces transaction fees for users looking to transfer cryptocurrencies. Matic/Polygon has a lot of advantages over other networks in terms of scalability, security and user experience. Matic/Polygon is working with a lot of companies and a ton of interesting projects.

MATIC Price Prediction

Crypto price predictions can be incredibly difficult, especially given the recent crypto crash of May 19. However, many crypto experts have given their price predictions for MATIC. As per capital.com, MATIC can reach an all-time high price of $10 by the end of 2021. Many other crypto experts have given the same prediction, believing that MATIC is highly underrated, given the features it provides. Stay tuned for updates on MATIC and the crypto markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: MATIC WEBSITE