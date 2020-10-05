Mazagon Dock IPO Allotment Online: Here's How To Check Status

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is India's largest defence company which led to an astounding response to their initial public offering (IPO). Happiest Minds Technologies was previously holding the position of being the eighth-largest subscriptions in a decade which have been now toppled down by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The company is expected to finalise its IPO allotments in the coming days, around October 7-8. Since the IPO offered by the company was subscribed generously, a delay of a day or two can be expected. Read below to know how to check the IPO allotment for Mazzagon Dock Shipbuilders by following simple steps -

Mazagon Dock IPO allotment status online

Access the BSE website here

In order to check the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotments status, Select the 'Equity' option from the drop-down menu and select ' Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders'.

Users should note that the company will only be visible in the drop-down menu if the allotment is done

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN number

Click on the 'Search' option

Image courtesy - BSE official website

Investors were keenly interested in putting their financial capital in the â‚¹444 crores Initial Public Offering by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Since it is a state-owned defence firm, interest in the IPO was beyond the anticipation for it and its issue ended up getting subscribe 157 times on the last day of its bidding. In comparison, UTI AMC and Likitha were two of the IPOs which were also issues alongside Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, but they were only subscribed 2.21 and 8.3 times respectively.

The IPO was receiving a strong response from day one itself, still keeping its place in the premium grey market. Stock-exchange data suggests that the issue received bids for 480.5 crore equity shares compared to offer the size of minimal 3.06 crores equity share offer size. The listing has been scheduled for October 12. The defence has emerged as a surprisingly responsive sector for the government as the demand has been increasing furthermore with the ' Make in India' campaign push. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd was incorporated back in 1934, it has undertaken shipyard in the Ministry of Defence. The IPO allotment of the same is expected to be announced on October 7 or 8, 2020.

