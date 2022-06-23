Last Updated:

MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9000+ Processor As A Successor To Dimensity 9000

The Dimensity 9000+ SoC comes with Arm's v9 CPU architecture, which is based on a 4nm fabrication process. Read more details about the processor here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
MediaTek announces Dimensity 9000+ processor as a successor to the Dimensity 9000

IMAGE: MEDIATEK


On June 22, 2022, MediaTek launched another chipset in its Dimensity 9000 lineup, called the Dimensity 9000+. As the name suggests, the processor offers better performance than its predecessor and will power the upcoming flagships from several companies. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and the features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. 

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ specifications

In the official press release, MediaTek mentions that the Dimensity 9000+ is the latest addition to the Dimensity 9000 series of flagship smartphone chipsets. The company says that these chipsets are designed for the growing bandwidth demands of the mobile market. The integrated LPDDR5X supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. Additionally, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s fifth-generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0) for powerful AI computing capabilities in a power-efficient design.

The Dimensity 9000+ SoC comes with Arm's v9 CPU architecture, which is based on a 4nm fabrication process. The octa-core chipset is equipped with one ultra-Cortex-X2 clocked at 3.2GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. The CPU is coupled with the Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor. Overall, the new chipset provides a 5% improvement in performance and a 10% improvement in graphics performance.   

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ features

  • MediaTek Imagiq 790: The flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP supports 320MP, as well as simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The powerful 9Gpixel/s ISP also supports 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction that enables the highest quality results even in extreme low-light scenarios.
  • Leading 3GPP Release-16 5G Modem: The integrated 5G modem amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz) and supports R16 UL enhancement. The Dimensity 9000+ also integrates 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.
  • MediaTek MiraVision 790: The Dimensity 9000+ supports the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz FullHD+ displays while optimizing power efficiency with MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.
  • Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3: Smartphone users can enjoy seamless connectivity thanks to the chip’s support for the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS standards.
READ | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 loses to MediaTek Dimensity 8100 in Geekbench's multi-core test
READ | Lava Z3 with MediaTek processor launched in India; Check specifications and price here
READ | Samsung could feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets in future flagships: Report
READ | Samsung may not manufacture Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 with MediaTek chipsets
READ | MediaTek launches its first 'sub-6GHz + mmWave' 5G chipset called Dimensity 1050 SoC
Tags: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity, android smartphone
First Published:
COMMENT