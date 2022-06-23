MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9000+ Processor As A Successor To Dimensity 9000

On June 22, 2022, MediaTek launched another chipset in its Dimensity 9000 lineup, called the Dimensity 9000+. As the name suggests, the processor offers better performance than its predecessor and will power the upcoming flagships from several companies. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and the features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ specifications

In the official press release, MediaTek mentions that the Dimensity 9000+ is the latest addition to the Dimensity 9000 series of flagship smartphone chipsets. The company says that these chipsets are designed for the growing bandwidth demands of the mobile market. The integrated LPDDR5X supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. Additionally, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s fifth-generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0) for powerful AI computing capabilities in a power-efficient design.

The Dimensity 9000+ SoC comes with Arm's v9 CPU architecture, which is based on a 4nm fabrication process. The octa-core chipset is equipped with one ultra-Cortex-X2 clocked at 3.2GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. The CPU is coupled with the Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor. Overall, the new chipset provides a 5% improvement in performance and a 10% improvement in graphics performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ features