MediaTek launches its first 'sub-6GHz + mmWave' 5G chipset called Dimensity 1050 SoC

Snapdragon's primary rival, MediaTek has launched three new mobile chipsets. The headlining processor is called Dimensity 1050 mmWave SoC. As the name suggests, the chipset is the first by MediaTek to support mmWave 5G connectivity. The other two chipsets are called Dimensity 930 and Helio G99. Keep reading to know more about the three mobile chipsets launched by MediaTek on May 23, 2022.

The Dimensity 1050 SoC supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz technology. It is built on TSMC's 6nm architecture and comes with an octa-core processing unit. The SoC integrates two premium Arm Cortex-A78 CPUs with speeds reaching 2.5GHz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine. The chipset will be able to deliver up to 53% faster speeds and greater connectivity to smartphones on LTE + mmWave aggregation.

“The Dimensity 1050, and its combination of sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, will deliver end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity and superior power efficiency to meet everyday user demands,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “With faster, more reliable connections, and advanced camera technology this chip delivers powerful features to help device makes to differentiate their smartphone product lines.”

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC features

Support for True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA) and Dual VoNR

Super-fast 144Hz Full HD+ displays with intense, vibrant colours through MediaTek’s MiraVision 760

Dual HDR video capture engine, enabling users to simultaneously stream with the front and rear cameras

Excellent noise reduction for superb low-light photos and MediaTek’s APU 550 improves AI camera actions

Wi-Fi 6E support for superior power efficiency and 2x2 MIMO antenna brings faster, more reliable connections

MediaTek also launches Dimensity 930 and Helio G99 chipsets

Along with the Dimensity 1050 SoC, MediaTek has also launched two new chipsets called Dimensity 930 and Helio G99. While the former supports 5G connectivity, the latter supports 4G connectivity. The MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset is equipped with MiraVision HDR video playback and display for 120Hz Full HD+ display and supports HDR10+ videos as well. Smartphones powered by Dimensity 930 and Helio G99 will be available during the second quarter of 2022.