Meta Claims Nearly 17.5 Mn Content Pieces 'actioned' On Facebook In India During May 2022

Meta Platforms Inc-owned Facebook “actioned” about 17.5 million content pieces across 13 violation categories in India in May, stated the latest monthly report by the social media giant. The content which was subjected to "action" was linked to categories such as bullying and harassment, violent and graphic content, adult nudity and sexual activity, child endangerment, dangerous organisations and individuals, and spam, among others.

Social media giant Facebook took measures against around 17.5 million content pieces between May 1 to 31 this year across multiple categories. Meanwhile, Meta’s picture-sharing platform, Instagram "actioned" nearly 4.1 million content pieces across at least 12 categories during the same month, the report revealed.

"Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," Meta's report said.

The Government unveiled new IT rules which came into effect in May 2021 calling for large digital platforms, with over five million users, should publish periodic compliance reports each month. Under the rules, these reports must include the details of complaints received and action taken, along with details of content removed or disabled via proactive monitoring using automated tools. It is to mention that Twitter’s India Transparency report of June 2022 stated that the platform received more than 1,500 complaints in the country through its local grievance channel between April 26, 2011, to May 25, 2022.

"In addition to the above, we processed 115 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent," Twitter's report said.

"We have not overturned any of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, ergo, all of the reported accounts remain suspended," it added.

WhatsApp banned over 19 lakh Indian accounts in May

Moreover, Meta’s WhatsApp banned over 19 lakh Indian accounts in May based on the complaints received from users through its grievances channel along with its own mechanism to prevent and detect violations, as per the monthly report published by the platform. Meta’s latest report included that Facebook actioned 17.5 million pieces, 3.7 million were in the violent and graphic content category, 2.6 million in the adult nudity and sexual activity category, while 9.3 million pertained to spam.

Some of the other categories under which the "actioned" pieces were bullying and harassment (294,500), suicide and self-injury (482,000), dangerous organisations and individuals - terrorism (106,500), and dangerous organisations and individuals - organised hate (4,300).

For Facebook, Meta's report said, "Between 1st and 31st May, we received 835 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and we responded to 100 per cent of these 835 reports” for 31 days on actions taken against violating content. "Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 564 cases. These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc."

For Instagram, in May, at least 13,869 reports were received through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the platform responded to 100% of the reports. Out of these incoming reports, it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,693 cases.

"Of the other 9173 reports where a specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 5770 reports in total," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: AP