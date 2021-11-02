Microsoft Brings Back Clippy As Sticker Pack For Teams, Read Details Here

Back in July 2021, Microsoft announced its plan to refresh more than 1800 emojis found across its services. In addition, the company also announced that it would bring back the popular animated emoji Clippit or Clippy. Apparently, Clippy is coming back as a Retro Sticker Pack in Microsoft Teams and users will be able to send the animated version of Clippit to each other on the video collaboration platform.

Microsoft has confirmed the return of the Clippy through an official thread posted on the feedback portal. The thread of Alex O says "Yes, it’s true – Clippy has agreed to come out of retirement! Whether you loved him or hated him, Clippy is back with a Retro Sticker Pack in Teams." It is important to note that Microsoft brought back the emoji for a while in 2019 only to shut it down abruptly within a matter of days.

Microsoft Clippy is back as a sticker pack in Teams

Originally, Clippy began its journey in Microsoft Office 97. It used to offer hints and instructions to the user in Microsoft Office. While users welcomed the Microsoft Office assistant with mixed reactions, Clippy was removed from Office in 2001. Now, it is back as an emoji pack in Microsoft Teams in its retro look. While attending a conference, or collaborating on teams for a project, users can send the emoji to each other.

The sticker pack contains several Clippy emojis that come with a one-liner message like "are you there, Brb, Hello there, Looks great" and more. There are other emojis where Clippy is shown working on a laptop, wrapping itself in bandages and holding a coffee in its hands. Those who liked the ex Microsoft Office Assistant shall also be happy with its return in the form of a sticker pack. Additionally, Microsoft has also replaced the paperclip emoji in Windows 11 with Clippy.

Microsoft is inclined towards providing the users with a seamless experience with its services and apps. Emojis are a popular way to communicate in the digital age as they can convey multiple emotions. The emojis are used globally and are based on Unicode technology, which enables them to be accessed and viewed on several platforms. According to the World Emoji Day website, over 900 million emojis are sent every day and the most commonly used emoji is the one with laughing tears.