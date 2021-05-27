Microsoft Build Unveils 'AI-powered Assistance' For Coding Using GPT-3 And Azure

After acquiring the startup Lobe that used a simple drag-and-drop interface to leverage world-class AI research, Microsoft on Wednesday announced the launch of its first AI-powered assistance product for coding powered OpenAI GPT-3 during its three-day 'Microsoft Build 2021' developers conference started virtually on May 25. The event unveils scores of Azure cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) features, as well as app services running on Kubernetes clusters with Azure Arc, to Azure Cosmos DB enhancements among many others.

On May 26, the Washington-based firm made an announcement that it will integrate GPT-3 in Microsoft Power Apps [the low code app development platform] that will enable the so-called “citizen developers” as well the programming professionals to build applications or ‘apps’ for improving their business productivity or processes. Microsoft’s AI assistance product will help the users “build apps" without needing to have expertise in writing advanced computer codes or formulas.

“This includes apps to review non-profit gift donations, manage travel during COVID-19 or reduce overtime required to maintain wind turbines," Microsoft explained. The GPT-3, running on Microsoft Azure and powered by Azure Machine Learning will allow Microsoft’s new AI-powered assistance feature to build, for instance, an e-commerce app using conversational programming languages. Microsoft’s fine-tuned GPT-3 model will then automatically transform the command into a Microsoft Power Fx formula, the open-source programming language.

The product’s "new managed endpoints capability, can solve real-world business needs on an enterprise-scale”, Microsoft said. While the Power Fx, introduced earlier tis year, is built on Microsoft Excel, it is therefore much easier to use than traditional coding languages. Microsoft’s OpenAI GPT-3 automatically generates Power Fx formulas based on natural language input. A user can simply instruct the Power Apps with simple human language and the AI technology will be able to “program by example” using Program Synthesis using Examples (PROSE).

Corporate vice president for Microsoft’s low code application platform, Charles Lamanna, said during the event, “Using an advanced AI model like this can help our low-code tools become even more widely available to an even bigger audience by truly becoming what we call no code.”

“GPT-3 is the most powerful natural language processing model that we have in the market, so for us to be able to use it to help our customers is tremendous,” said Bryony Wolf, Power Apps product marketing manager. “This is really the first time you’re seeing in a mainstream consumer product the ability for customers to have their natural language transformed into code.”

Integrating AI technology directly 'into products'

Microsoft has the license to the code behind the GPT-3 model that allows the company to integrate AI technology directly into its products. This will allow people to query and explore data in ways they literally couldn’t do before, and that will be the magical moment,” Lamanna said. He further explained that while the “citizen developers” didn’t need to know computer programming languages, they were still required to have a basic understanding of the logic of writing formulas. With GPT-3-powered product a user can get similar results as by typing "plainspoken languages.” Microsoft Build announced on May 26 that its new AI feature will be available in preview in the English language throughout North America by the end of June.