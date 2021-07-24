Last Updated:

Microsoft Edge 92 Launched With New Password Manager, Outlook Extension And More

The new password manager in Microsoft Edge 92 can recognise weak passwords and warn the users against them. Users will also get a linked Outlook Extension.

Microsoft Edge 92 launched with new password manager, outlook extension and more

Microsoft has launched an update to its internet browser called Microsoft Edge. The 92nd version of chromium-based Microsoft Edge brings several improvements, new features and security-related enhancements to the platform. Among the major updates to Microsoft's internet browser is password health, privacy for saved passwords and Outlook extension. Keep reading to know more about Microsoft Edge 92.

Microsoft Edge 92 new features 

Updated Password Manager 

The new password manager in Microsoft Edge 92 has the ability to recognise weak passwords and can warn the users against them. While creating a login password for any website using Microsoft Edge, users will instantly get to know the password strength and can create strong passwords. It also informs a user about password repetition (for multiple websites and logins). Adding security to saved passwords, users can now opt for second verification using their device password to prevent third-party access to saved passwords. Microsoft Edge can now be used as a password manager on smartphones as well, a good step in direction of a multi-device presence for Microsoft's internet browser. 

Outlook Extension

Microsoft has added an Outlook extension that will allow users to check mails right from the address bar at the top of the screen. Since an Outlook account has features like a calendar and to-do list, they would also be accessible through the extension linked with a user's Outlook account. On the official website, Microsoft says that users will be able to stay on top of their Microsoft Outlook inbox, calendar, tasks and more without having to open a new browser, Read the complete list of release notes by Microsoft below. 

Microsoft Edge 92 release notes 

  • Password Health 
  • Added privacy for your saved passwords 
  • Outlook Extensions 
  • Users can easily get to Internet Explorer Mode on Microsoft Edge 
  • MHTML files will default to opening in Internet Explorer mode
  • Disable developer mode extensions warning can be permanently dismissed 
  • Manage your extensions right from the toolbar 
  • The default for autoplay will be set to Limited
  • Improvements to font rendering 
  • Toolbar button features like Favorites and Collections will remember the user's choice to pin them to the side of the window 
  • Users can now manage the 'Allow single sign-on for work or school sites using this profile' option via group policy

