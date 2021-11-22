Microsoft Edge's New Update To Improve Online Shopping Experience & Security; Here's How

Microsoft is rolling out an update for the Edge internet browser. The new version of Microsoft Edge browser is called Edge 96. Along with the new update, Microsoft will encourage users on Windows operating systems to use Edge instead of third-party browsers such as Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. The new update brings a lot of useful features to the Edge browsers. Keep reading to know more.

Microsoft seems to have focussed on Bing (Microsoft's in-house search engine) and improved the online shopping experience on the browser. For instance, Edge 96 will feature an online price tracking tool. Microsoft has also partnered with a fashion platform called Good on You. Additionally, there is a new efficiency mode in Microsoft Edge 96 that reduces resource consumption by the web browser such as processor and RAM. Some improvements will also come to the Edge app for Android.

New features adding to the Microsoft Edge browser

The price-tracking feature on the Microsoft Edge 96 will enable users to keep track of the price of a product that they have viewed online. As the price of the product changes, the browser will inform the user. The idea here is to help the user purchase a product at its lowest price hence saving money. Additionally, the feature will save a lot of time for the user in keeping a manual track of the ever-changing prices of products online. The price monitoring feature comes after price history and price comparison features that are already present in the Microsoft Edge web browser. For Android devices, Microsoft is finally bringing the price history and price comparisons features.

Microsoft is also including a new password generator that will help users create strong passwords for any new portal that they wish to join. The passwords manager on the browser will remember the password, without bothering the user. Further, if any of the passwords are compromised in an online leak or attack, the browser will help users to change them. Other improvements made in the new update include a Cloud Site List management for IE mode in Public Preview, improved handoff between IE mode and the modern browser, WSUS updates for server, Microsoft Edge AutoLaunch protocols components and freeform highlighting on PDFs.