Microsoft Introduces Loop, Collaborative Office Tool Based On Fluid Platform

Last year, Microsoft announced a new product called Lego blocks Fluid components, which allowed the components of MS Word, Excel or PowerPoint to live on the internet. These Lego blocks allowed tables, graphs, lists and other descriptive content to be more lovely and support collaboration over the internet with other users. Building upon the collaborative tool, Microsoft has announced Loop, an application that will work on the Fluid platform.

Launching the new product, Microsoft says in an official blog post that "Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Outlook are better than they’ve ever been—with Microsoft Teams integration and cloud-powered AI across web, desktop, and mobile. But we needed to go further. That is why we are reimagining Office, adding new apps to respond to new opportunities, and making Office a universal, interactive canvas for creators of all kinds." During the Ignite 2021 event, Satya Nadella mentioned other improvements that the company is bringing to life.

Microsoft Loop combines the power of MS Office and digital communication

Microsoft Loop is a combination of three elements are Loop components, Loop pages and Loop workspaces. The first one, Loop components can exist across multiple applications as pieces of content that can be updated in real-time. These components can be edited using the Loop page. Now, these components can also exist in Microsft's shared Loop workspaces. Those who have worked on a project management application might understand this in a better way. Microsoft workspaces show all the Loop components with Loop pages and the users that are currently working on them.

Essentially, Loop will take features from other tools by the company in Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 and combine them together into a collaborative environment where users can interact over digital projects such as the creation of attendance sheets, voting on an idea for upcoming marketing campaigns, or reviewing the balance sheet in real-time. As of now, the Microsoft Loop price has not been revealed yet, as the product itself will be out in some time.

Currently, the Microsoft Loop download is not available as the company has said that it will be releasing the application later, in the next few months. However, users might get to see Loop functionality in other Microsoft tools such as MS Teams, Office and OneNote. Microsoft also says that "We are also adding new Loop components to facilitate your business workflows—starting with Dynamics 365 records. And beyond the components that we build, third-party application developers will also be able to build Loop components by extending their existing message extensions applications and Microsoft Graph connectors integrations with minimal investment." Stay tuned for more technology news.

Image: MICROSOFT.COM