Microsoft Joins 'metaverse' Trend Enabling Virtual Experience; To Launch 'Mesh For Teams'

Joining the 'metaverse' bandwagon, Microsoft is all set to bring its own take on the current trend by launching 'Mesh for Teams' allowing people to take the form of customised avatars of themselves and further navigate a virtual work environment. Speaking on the same, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday addressed the Microsoft Ignite 2021 Conference and called it a "breakthrough" moment.

"It is no longer just looking at a camera view of a factory floor. People can be on the floor. It is no longer just video conferencing with colleagues. One can be with them in the same room. It is no longer just playing a game with friends. One can be in the game with them", he added. This has been made possible through Teams, the company's video conferencing platform further enabling people to create their digital avatars and collaborate in a virtual environment which is by simply plugging into any virtual reality headset. Meanwhile, the company's collaboration tool, Mesh was launched in March 2021 and now the new capability for Teams will be launched in 2022. With the help of the Mesh enterprise, users can create different types of experiences as a virtual campus, virtual office, conference room, and further meet in digital avatars, conduct meetings, or have parties.

The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/h5tsdYMXRD — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2021

Sharing similar ideas, both Microsoft and Facebook have been investing in virtual and augmented reality for a long time which includes Oculus and Horizon Worlds by Facebook and Microsoft's Mesh and HoloLens.

Speaking about the evolution of metaverse in today's time, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the creation of a digital representation of the world has been in the books for years now and finally there is an opportunity for the world to go into that world and participate. With the help of this platform's capabilities and features, the company will now have more options to collaborate and connect.

"What we have shown you today is only the beginning. Our economy and our society are undergoing a sea change of digitisation across every industry sector and we are emerging into a new era", Nadella added.

Image: AP/Microsoft