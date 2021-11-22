Microsoft Promises To Upgrade Windows 11 Performance Next Year

Windows 11 is now available to a fair share of users. While the new operating system offers a number of new features, it might run slow on some machines. As the minimal requirements required by Windows 11 are higher than that of Windows 10, the new operating system might be a little sluggish on an older computer system that barely meets the minimal configuration required to support Windows 11. However, Microsoft has recently said in a statement that it will work on Windows 11 performance in 2022, which make the operating system faster.

Recently, a Reddit user asked on the community platform about Windows 11 and the slower performance of its UI elements. To the thread, Microsoft Windows 11 team replied, stating that performance will be the area of focus for the team in 2022. While the team also highlights other technical details, the response highlights that Windows 11 get a performance upgrade in the upcoming year.

Windows 11 will receive performance updates in 2022

As mentioned in a response by Microsoft Employee on Reddit, the company will focus its UX framework's time on performance in the year 2022. The Reddit thread also reveals that the company has a dedicated team formed to tackle the performance issue. For an operating system, it is important to the resource-friendly and deliver the best performance possible. It is a good sign that Microsoft is aware of certain performance issues with Windows 11 and will be making efforts to rectify them.

Microsoft has already optimized Windows 11 speed for functioning on maximum devices. The operating system comes with an advanced memory management system that differentiates well between actively used and background applications. Additionally, Microsoft also says that Windows 11 is one of the most secured operating systems out there. Along with all the improvements made over Windows 10, Microsoft Windows 11 will be refined over time.

Since its launch, Windows 11 has only been available for a fraction of devices running on Windows 10. While Microsoft has previously announced that the new operating system will be rolled out gradually, it might take a lot of time to help the one billion Windows users the company claims it has. Nevertheless, Windows 11 will be available for more users with time. Those who are interested can download the OS from Microsoft's website.