Microsoft Surface Duo 2 spotted on Geekbench, might come with Snapdragon 888

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has not got an official release date yet but is expected to launch around October. Ahead of its launch, Microsoft Surface Duo 2's specifications have appeared online on the Geekbench benchmarking site. As per the revelations, the smartphone is expected to see some new features and improved performance. The Surface Duo 2 is the successor of the dual-screen device launched by Microsoft last year and has appeared on Geekbench more than a dozen times in the past few days.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 spotted on Geekbench

The dual-screen device might come with Snapdragon 888 chipset

All the Geekbench listings refer to a Microsoft device listed as "ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 1 part 3396." While the leaks do not explicitly mention the type or name of the chipset on the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, the identifier matches with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Additionally, the upcoming dual-screen device by Microsoft will have 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 out of the box. This is an improvement over the original Microsoft Surface Duo, which was powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset and had 6GB of RAM onboard. For reference, the Snapdragon 888 is over 60% faster than the Snapdragon 855.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 scored decently on Geekbench

Alongside the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will feature the Adreno 660GPU for better gaming and graphics performance. Since Geekbench itself is a performance testing application, it provides scores to the device after testing the components through a benchmark test. The Surface Duo was able to manage a single-core score of 1,091 and a multi-core score of 3,517. A recently launched foldable device from Samsung called Galaxy Z Fold 3 also comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and has a single-core score of 1,124 and a multi-core score of 3,350 on Geekbench.

Previously, the Microsoft Surface Duo was criticized for concerns about build quality, lack of NFC, plastic frames, and software optimization issues. Apparently, the device did not utilize the dual-screen estate well. This year, fans and enthusiasts expect Microsoft to launch a bug-free, improved device on fronts of both hardware and software. While there is no official announcement or release date yet, the specifications and other details mentioned above might change when the device goes official.