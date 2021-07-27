Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Spotted With New Triple Rear Camera Setup; Images Leaked Online

Microsoft is planning to launch the new Surface Duo 2 by October 2021 with a new triple rear camera system. Apparently, the device has been leaked before its launch and the images reveal a new camera system. It is not the first time that such Surface Duo images have made it to the internet. While an official confirmation upon the specifications and camera system of the device is not available, there are plenty of rumours about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leaked images reveal a new camera system

According to The Verge, the triple camera system on the back panel of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is the main hardware change on the device. As seen in the image, the triple camera system is situated inside a camera bump, which is quite large. Such camera bumps can be seen abundantly on Android smartphones. The Verge also mentions that the three sensors are rumoured to include a telephoto, ultrawide and standard lens. If implemented, it might be a versatile camera system with multiple perspectives.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specifications (expected)

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 might ship with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is one of the best mobile chips by Qualcomm. Additionally, the device will support 5G and have an NFC chip for contactless interactions with smart devices. Besides, the Surface Duo 2 might come with thinner bezels as compared to the Surface Duo, which in turn will allow a slightly larger display on both screens. The USB-C port seems to be centred on the right part of the display, with the fingerprint reader embedded into the power button.

The previous Microsoft Surface Duo device was launched on September 10, 2020, and was reported to be quite buggy by experts and users. The device had several issues with multitasking and gestures using both screens and has not received an Android 11 update yet. Other issues like screen turning off during book mode and screen locks using the fingerprint reader were also reported. Nevertheless, Microsoft's second attempt at the dual-screen device might be better as enthusiasts wish to see a refined product, with minimal software issues.

IMAGE: THE VERGE/TECH RAT