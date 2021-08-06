Microsoft Teams: 'Top Hits' to enhance the current autosuggest feature

Microsoft Teams is soon adding a new feature to its digital collaboration platform which will let users navigate to required information quickly. As per the company's product roadmap, the search feature in Microsoft Teams is getting a new feature called Top Hits. According to Microsoft, Top Hits is a new section where users will see the most relevant search results across chats, people, files and more. Keep reading to know more about Top Hits in Microsoft.

Top Hits will improve Microsoft's current autosuggest feature

Currently, Microsoft Teams' autosuggest feature provides results categorized by type and users can apply different filters to narrow down the search. However, the Microsoft Top Hits feature will improve the current autosuggest feature, improving the accuracy and precision of the search tool. Microsoft has stated that the addition will help "improve discovery and reduce search times", which will help the user save valuable time.

According to Microsoft's product roadmap, the feature is currently under development and is also scheduled to launch in August CY 2021. The listing is titled 'Microsoft Teams: Top Hits in Search Autosuggest' and is tagged as 'Web General Availability Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant) Microsoft Teams GCC'. In a nutshell, the new feature will enhance the search capabilities of Microsoft Teams and help users land on the required file/folder/document in minimal search attempts.

Microsoft is constantly improving Teams by adding new features

Microsoft wants Teams to be the ultimate platform for digital collaboration. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft is incorporating new features into Teams, making it a better alternative for other popular tools like Google Meets. The list of features now includes messaging, calling, video conferencing, file sharing, digital project management, enhanced privacy and much more. However, with this increase in usability, search functionality also becomes important. When users will share more data on the platform, they might need to find it using the search tool in Microsoft Teams, and that is what Top Hits will facilitate.

In the last few months, Microsoft has added a bunch of features to Teams like Standout Mode, Reported Mode and Side-by-side modes. These modes allow the user to change the actual background to content that is to be shown in the presentation or the picture of the person presenting the content. Other features added to the digital collaboration platform include Chat Bubbles, spotlighting multiple users in a meeting, automatic mic sensitivity adjustment and auto-recording of meetings.