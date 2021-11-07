Microsoft to hold 'Education's Reimagine' event on November 9, 2021: What to expect?

Microsoft is about to host an event on November 9, 2021, i.e. on Tuesday. The new event will focus on education-related updates for Windows 11 and other hardware by the company. The Redmon-based tech giant has not revealed details about the event, but it is expected to reveal a new and affordable Surface edition notebook titled Surface Laptop SE. Keep reading to know more about the timings of the event and what to expect.

Apparently, the event is titled 'Microsoft Education's Reimagine'. The official landing page for the event reads "Join us at 9 am PT on Tuesday, November 9, as we share an inside look at the latest tech solutions while examining gaps in learning left by the pandemic. Hear from Microsoft partners, school leaders and a few special guests, and learn about new and existing technology from Microsoft Education."

Microsoft may launch a new surface device at the upcoming event

The Microsoft Education's Reimagine event will begin at 09:30 PM IST in India. It is important to note that the event is being held by Microsoft weeks after launching their new operating system called Windows 11. According to a report by Windows Central, Microsoft has designed a new and affordable Surface laptop that is ideal to use in an educational environment. It is this version of Microsoft's Surface lineup that might be called Surface Laptop SE (might stand for Student Edition).

As reported, the upcoming laptop from Microsoft might come with an 11.6" display (1366 x 768 pixels). The laptop might be powered by Intel's entry-level chipset called N4120 Celeron and have 8GB of RAM onboard. The device is also expected to have a single USB-A port, along with a headphone/microphone jack and a USB-C port. According to the report, the laptop will have a trackpad and a full-sized keyboard. Since it is focused on education and will target the students out there, the new Surface Laptop SE is believed to be priced under $400.

In addition to the student edition Surface laptop, Microsoft might also release a lighter version of Windows 11 called Windows 11 SE that might be focused on educational requirements. Considering that these rumours are true, Microsoft's next Surface laptop will be like a Chromebook, which comes with entry-level specifications, and runs on a lighter version of Chromium called Chrome OS.

Image: UNSPLASH