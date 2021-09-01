Microsoft to launch Windows 11 for eligible systems on October 5, 2021

Microsoft latest operating system Windows 11 has got an official release date. It was revealed by the Redmond-based company on June 24, 2021, through an event titled "What's new for Windows.' After that, there have been several leaks and Insider Preview build launches. Most recently, Windows 11 was also criticized for having the most demanding minimal requirements out of the previous versions of the operating system. Keep reading to find out the Windows 11 release date.

Windows 11 will be released for eligible systems on October 5, 2021

In an official blog post dated August 31, 2021, Microsoft has announced that the Windows 11 release date is set to October 5, 2021. From the date, Windows 11 will be available to install as a stable update for eligible Windows 10 users. Additionally, desktops and laptops that will come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will be available from October 5, 2021, onwards. It is important to note that by the launch, Windows 11 will be into three months of testing and development. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning it will be gradually released for all users. Microsoft expects to provide Windows 11 to all eligible users by mid-2022.

"New eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience" as mentioned in the official blog post by Microsoft.

Windows 11 will come with loads of new features for users

As already covered in previous stories, the Windows 11 OS will come with a new, refreshed design language. The Start Menu has been pulled to the centre of the Taskbar and contains recent applications at the top. Alongside, the operating system will come with improved multitasking features such as Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and virtual Desktops. Microsoft is will be pushing Teams as the default video conferencing application, which will come preloaded with Windows 11. Additionally, there is a new Microsoft Store for users to explore, along with support for Android apps.